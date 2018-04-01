James Franklin Named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

COLUMBIA -- The National College Football Awards Association announced the first of its 15 preseason award watch lists on Monday. Missouri Quarterback James Franklin was one out of 64 players selected to the 2012 Maxwell Award Watch List. Out of the 64 members, 13 are from the Southeastern Conference.

The Maxwell Award is given to America's outstanding collegiate football player each year since 1937 and is named in honor of sportswriter Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell. Some of the people to win the award include Tim Tebow (2007, 2008), Eli Manning (2003) and Drew Brees (2000).

Last season, Franklin had 2865 passing yard, 21 touchdowns and 981 rushing yards. He had shoulder surgery in March but head coach Gary Pinkel says he is ahead of schedule and should be back for the Tigers first game against Southeastern Louisiana on September 1st.

The NCFAA will announce 14 more preseason award watch lists throughout the next two weeks.