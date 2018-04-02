Jamestown Mall in St. Louis closes

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT (AP) - A north St. Louis County landmark is closing its doors.

Jamestown Mall is the latest mall to close. Officials in the Florissant area told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they hope that it creates an opening to transform the site.

The St. Louis County Planning Commission is expected to approve a "blighted area" declaration for the 1.2-million-square-foot parcel on Monday.

Ownership of the mall is divided among five parties. County Executive Charlie Dooley says the owners have not responded to county requests about redeveloping the property.

Macy's, the last of the Jamestown Mall's anchor stores, closed earlier this year. By the end, few stores remained.