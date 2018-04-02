Jamestown man charged with murder of 2-month-old son

JAMESTOWN - A Jamestown man was charged with murder Wednesday after the death of his 2-month-old son.

The Moniteau County prosecutor charged Christopher Buxton, 30, with second degree murder after doctors determined the child's injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Buxton told investigators he was at home with his child on July 28 when he thought his son, Kyler, was having a seizure. He and his wife, Mary, met up with an ambulance that took the child to the hospital.

Doctors at the University Hospital said the child's injuries were a "textbook case of non-accidental trauma." They said his multiple bone fractures and hemorrhages were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome and occurred on multiple occasions. The child died July 30 in the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the incident and found a string of text messages between the parents. The Highway Patrol determined Buxton had become "increasingly frustrated" with the child's crying while in his care.

The text messages also revealed a conversation between the mother and a pediatrician, Dr. Laura Weidt. In the messages, Weidt discussed a previous bruise to the child and explained how "people lose their temper" and "something had to have happened" to the child to cause the injuries. The mother said she felt "this could have been prevented."

Funeral services for Kyler were set for Thursday.