Jamestown Teen Dies in Fatal Car Crash

COOPER COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a fatal car crash Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Henry Imhoff, of Jamestown, was traveling southbound when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Cooper County coroner James Hurt pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Friday night, south of Route D.