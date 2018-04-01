Jamie Palermo, Julian Taylor Named AMC Golfers of the Week

FULTON, MO - After individually finishing first and second respectively at the Eagle Invitational, William Woods golfers Julian Taylor and Jamie Palermo took home another award on Monday, as both were named American Midwest Conference Men's and Women's Golfers of the Week.

Taylor won the Eagle Invitational shooting a 208 (70-64-74; -8), finishing 10 shots better than second place Jonathan Kopsell of Embry-Riddle. His second round score of 64 was the lowest score ever on the Legends Course at LPGA International during the Eagle Invitational, and his victory helped lead the 16th ranked Owls to a third place finish overall at the event.

Taylor average score so far since the fall is 71.00 and his worst finish is ninth at the NAIA Midwest Invitational, while he has won four different tournaments. The sophomore is ranked fifth nationally in score vs. par (first in AMC) and second in adjusted scoring (first in AMC).

Meanwhile shot a 150 at the Eagle Invitational (76-74; +4), on the Champions Course at the LPGA International. Palermo finished in a tie for second at the event, leading the 7th ranked Owls to a second place finish overall with a 618 score (318-300; +34).

Palermo has an average score of 80.50 on the year through three tournaments, with the second place finish at the Eagle Invitational being her best on the season. The junior ranks sixth in the conference in both score vs. par and adjusted scoring.

Both the men's and women's teams will be back in action on Monday April 1st for the William Woods Spring Invitational that will take place over at Tanglewood Golf Course.