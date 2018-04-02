Jann Weitzel named president of Missouri's Cottey College

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) - An all-women college in the western Missouri city of Nevada has a new president.

Cottey College's board has announced that Jann Rudd Weitzel replaces Doris Tegart, who resigned for personal reasons.

Weitzel has served as provost at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, near St. Louis. During her tenure, she oversaw Lindenwood's development of new academic programs, including the first 12 degree programs for a new full-service campus in Belleville, Illinois.

Cottey College is an independent, liberal arts and sciences college owned by the global, 238,000-member P.E.O. Sisterhood. The college has a residential student capacity of 350.