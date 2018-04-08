Japan OKs Missouri Cattle

For the past two years, Japan has banned U.S. beef. Now, Missouri is the first state since then to sell its catlle in Japan.

"The Japanese instituted a program call, that they wanted cattle to be 20 months or younger and they wanted to know the source of where they were from," said Fred Ferrell, Missouri Department of Agriculture director.

So, the department began a program in October to help producers meet those requirements.

"This is a pretty easy thing for us to do because most of our top farmers are already keeping those records anyway," Ferrell said. "Now we're going to be paid for it."

And, cattle producers anticipate more selling opportunities.

"We have to have access to that market," cattleman Kent Haden said. "You always look for what separates you from other sellers, what makes your cattle worth more."

Because of Japan's additional requirements, it will pay Missouri producers a premium price for their cattle.

"They brought an average of $30-$40 more per head," Ferrell said.

Mid-Missouri cattle producers can contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture for more information about meeting Japanese beef import standards.