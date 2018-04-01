Japanese Nuclear Plant Shows What Could Happen In Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Ameren's nuclear plant has guidelines in place in case a natural disaster strikes like it did in Japan. Radiation levels inside Japan's Fukushima plant have reached 1,000 times their normal levels. Experts predict they will have to release radioactive vapor in order to protect the reactor.

Rick Eastman of Ameren Missouri said Callaway's plant design is the first thing that will help protect it from damage.

"We built it with concrete walls and steel lining from the beginning," Eastman said.

He also said that all employees are trained in emergency circumstances.

"Our staff is always ready and making sure things are running smoothly," Eastman said.

Eastman said Ameren will work with the World Association of Nuclear Operations to see what can be learned from what happened in Japan.