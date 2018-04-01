Jared Loughner's Hearing Delayed until Sept. 28

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge has postponed a Wednesday hearing to determine whether the suspect in the Tucson shooting rampage should undergo additional mental health treatment at a Missouri prison facility.

Instead, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns reset Jared Lee Loughner's hearing to Sept. 28. Burns also decided the hearing will be held in Tucson and that Loughner must be present at the hearing, despite his lawyers' attempts to have his presence waived.

Loughner has been at the prison facility since May 27 after he was found to be mentally unfit for trial. Experts concluded Loughner suffers from schizophrenia and are trying to make him mentally fit to stand trial.

Loughner pleaded not guilty to 49 charges in the Jan. 8 rampage that killed six and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.