Jarome Iginla Lifts Flames Past Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jarome Iginla scored his second goal of the game with 5:03 left to reach 1,000 points and help the Calgary Flames rally for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. Iginla became the 77th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points when he beat goalie Jaroslav Halak with a wrist shot on a breakaway for the Flames, down 2-0 in the second period.

Iginla also had an assist, Alex Tanguay added a goal and two assists, and Miikka Kiprusoff stopped 25 shots as Calgary remained three points behind Chicago in the race for final Western Conference playoff spot.

David Backes had a goal and an assist, Matt D'Agostini also scored, and Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists for the Blues, eliminated from playoff contention when Chicago beat Columbus 4-3 in a shootout.