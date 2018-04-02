Jaroslav Halak Leads Surging Blues Past Stars

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and T.J. Oshie scored midway through the third period and the surging St. Louis Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 1-0 on Monday night.

The Blues have earned 13 out of a possible 14 points this month (6-0-1) and are tied with the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks atop the NHL standings with 60 points. St. Louis improved to 19-3-3 at the Scottrade Center and set a single-season club record by earning at least a point at home for the 13th straight game.

Halak, who has 19 career shutouts, has been a big part of that streak, going 9-0-3 in his last 12 starts.