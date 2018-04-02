Jasmine Davis Joins Lady Cougar Squad

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head women's basketball coach Mike Davis officially announced the signing of Jasmine Davis to play for the Lady Cougars beginning in the fall of 2012.

Davis, a 6-2 post player, is a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas and has spent the last two seasons at Tyler Community College in Tyler, Texas. As a freshman Jasmine led her team to a 23-8 record and they posted a 25-8 record her sophomore year. The Apache were nationally ranked in both 2010-11 and 2011-12.

"Jasmine Davis is an exciting prospect for the Lady Cougars," stated coach Davis. "She missed most of her sophomore season due to an ACL injury and is rehabbing right now. She brings great size, length, and athleticism to our program. She has only started to scratch the surface of her potential and we should really be able to see her develop during her time with us. Jasmine's best basketball is still ahead."