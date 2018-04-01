Jay's RBI Double in 10th Lifts Cardinals Over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - John Jay's RBI double in the 10th inning lifted St. Louis over the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday, bolstering the Cardinals' bid for another playoff appearance.

Carlos Beltran hit a solo homer off Carlos Marmol in the ninth to tie the game 4-4 and send it into extras.

After Matt Carpenter and Brian Anderson drew two-out walks from Jaye Champan (0-1), Jay doubled down the right-field line for the go-ahead run.



Jason Motte struck out the side in the 10th for his 39th save for the Cardinals, who began the day with a two-game lead over Los Angeles for the second NL wild-card spot. Milwaukee dropped 2½ games behind.

The defending World Series champion Cardinals have 10 games left in the regular season.