Jays Ready for Rockhurst

The Jefferson City Jays have rolled to a 3-0 start.

"What we have is a great group of seniors. They're really tight together, there's unity. They come together, they're really really focused, they're fun to coach, so it's a lot of fun to be around them." said Jefferson City Football Coach Ted LePage. Those seniors have some unfinished business against Rockhurst.

"I broke my ankle playing against Rockhurst my sophomore year in the junior varsity game, couldn't play the rest of the season. Last year we went up there and we lost, we probably could have won that game if we hadn't beat ourselves. So I'm just looking forward to this year and coming out with a win," said Jefferson City senior linebacker Ben Licklider.

To win, the Jays will have to slow down Rockhurst running back Drew Temple, Tony's little brother.

"I try and treat him just as another guy, and try to not buy into the hype and everything. When you do that, to me, you lose focus. So I try not to do that. I try to get everybody to play like it's just another game," said Jefferson City senior linebacker Ben Licklider.

On offense the Jays will try and use power to battle the speed of the Rockhurst defense.

"We've got to get at least four yards every time we touch the ball. We've got to strive to go forward. If you look to try and shake and bake these guys - that's really not going to work because they're going to run you down. We've got to get upfield, get on our landmarks, and take what they give us," explained LePage.

The Jefferson City Jays are ready to take care of business.