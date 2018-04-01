JC Police Investigate Taxi Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to a call of a robbery involving a taxi cab driver in the 800 block of East Elm Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier. The suspect confronted the driver with a handgun and demanded money after being driven to that area from Missouri Boulevard. The cab driver gave the suspect, who was with two females at the time they were picked up, an undetermined amount of money. According to a press release from the police department, the suspect left the cab without injuring the driver.

A short time later Police received a disturbance call was received in the 800 block of East Elm Street involving a physical altercation with a weapon. Officers arrived and located several persons, who were later found to be involved with the earlier robbery. Upon investigating and calling Jefferson City Police Detectives to the scene, the suspect, a 34-year-old male from Kansas City staying in Jefferson City, was arrested for first degree robbery, armed criminal action, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police recoverd the stolen firearm, along with some of money taken in the robbery. There are also pending charges on the two females present during the robbery.