JC Re-Examines Burn Ban

The two bills would either amend the current burning ordinance or allow the city to vote on the issue. Several of the council members would like to see the issue voted on by the community, but that might not happen.

"Weighing the pros and cons of that issue and you know it's nice to send it to the people, but we have to look at the betterment of the community of which way we should go," Brian Crane, City Councilman for the Third Ward, said.

The council is expected to make a decision regarding the issue within the next two weeks.