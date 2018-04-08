JCMG Breaks Ground on Women and Children's Center

JEFFERSON CITY - JCMG broke ground Saturday morning on the new Women and Children's Center next door to the existing hospital. Physicians, staff, and their children shoveled the first mound of dirt from the construction site before many of them participated in the Fun Walk/Run for the community.

According to Stark Construction Services, construction will require 250 local employees and 30 local contractors. The building will cover 24,000 square feet of clinic space and will include 12,000 square feet of covered parking.

One OBGYN told KOMU 8 he looks forward to moving into the new building in about 15 months, because the proximity of the Women's and Children Center to JCMG is significantly closer and better for patients.