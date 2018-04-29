JCPD searching for suspect they say led them on a chase, hit deer

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday after they said a driver fled the scene of a traffic stop.

Police pursued a vehicle at "significant speeds" after the driver ignored the officer's emergency lights for a traffic violation near the intersection of Hutton Lane and Louis Circle.

"Our officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of town near Hutton Lane and Expressview," said Capt. Doug Shoemaker. "The vehicle failed to yield for what was originally just a traffic stop for a routine traffic violation and sped off up Hutton Lane towards Expressview."

The vehicle drove to Expressview and Highway 50 eastbound in the wrong lane of traffic. The driver struck a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

Shoemaker said the driver "bailed out of the vehicle" and "ran from police, leaving two passengers inside."

Those two people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver faces charges of careless and imprudent driving, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and other traffic related charges.