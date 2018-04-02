JCPenney Recalls Products

Among them, 49,000 Winnie-the-Pooh playsets that were made in China. The 23-piece playset includes a doll, playpen, swing, and stroller that were sold from the catalog or website until August of this year.

Penney also recalled 19,000 wooden box art sets with paints and brushes sold from September 2005 to August 2007.

The third item was a 2006 Breyer stirrup ornament with a prancing horse and ribbons.

No injuries have been reported.