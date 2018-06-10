JCPS families raise concerns about mental health resources

JEFFERSON CITY - A recent survey given to families in the Jefferson City Public School system showed that many parents want to make sure adequate mental health resources are provided to students in order to prevent threats to school safety.

"At the end of the day, we just want to know that our staff and parents felt safe, and if their kids felt safe," superintendent Larry Linthicum said. "[Mental health] is an area that not only applies here in Jefferson City, but schools across the state."

"I think we've taken a step above, but we're always looking to improve," JCPS Transportation and Security coordinator Frank Underwood said. "[Better security] translates to better education and parents' ease of mind know that their kids are safe when they go into a school building."

The school district distributed the survey after the recent events of gun violence in schools. According to the survey, more than 70 percent of families feel their children are safe at schools in the district.

"There was a lot more positive versus the negative," Linthecum said. "We're also acknowledging there are areas to improve, and we want to partner with our community to insure a safe learning environment."

The school board is slated to meet next on May 14.