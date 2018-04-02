JCPS names former MU softball coach as new athletic director

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools named Ehren Earleywine as the new athletic director on Tuesday.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help elevate JCPS toward becoming the premier district in Missouri once again," Earleywine said. "I look forward to working with the entire JCPS team of administrators, directors and coaches to make it happen. For me personally, it’s a beautiful thing that my career and my passion come together in the city and at the school I love most." Earleywine will start at JCPS July 1, 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Earleywine home ­ to the JCPS family,” said Gary Verslues, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Jefferson City Public Schools. “Ehren brings a wealth of experience as a collegiate coach, a parent, an athlete and a former Jaybird. He has many professional connections at the regional, state and national levels that will be extremely beneficial to our district. He is a winner.”