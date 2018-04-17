JCPS presents financial information on second high school debate

1 year 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 28 2016 Nov 28, 2016 Monday, November 28, 2016 4:16:00 PM CST November 28, 2016 in News
By: Joe Gjata, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Public Schools Board held an extra work session to further discuss the potential of a second high school Monday night.

From the Nov. 14 meeting, Superintendent Larry Linthacum said recommendations included a second high school, a new elementary school on the east side of town, major renovations of the current school and redrawing district lines.

The board used Monday’s meeting to try and figure out a financial plan that highlights the needs, costs and value of a new high school.

“Our mission is to give all students hope for a better tomorrow,” Linthacum said. “We want to give kids the most opportunities possible.”

Linthacum said there is a need for two high schools and space needs are a concern. The board agreed smaller classrooms would be more beneficial to the students.

However, the want for smaller classrooms is not free.

“The root of it all is the need for our kids, and we’ll weigh the costs,” Linthacum said.

The cost for the project would range around $130 million to build a new school and remodel the old one. He added the district could then address problems at the elementary and middle school levels in 2020 and 2021.

John Ruth, the school board president, mirrored similar sentiment that overcrowding is not just a concern at the high school level.

“Truth is we have space issues everywhere K-12,” he said.

The location for the new school would be on Michigan Street near Missouri Boulevard.

The $130 million cost would raise taxes. Using the assess value of a typical home in Jefferson City, Ruth said it would cost people roughly $26 each month in taxes.

In terms of funding the project, if passed, bond issues of $30 million next year, $50 million 2018 and another $50 million 2019 was the tentative plan discussed at the meeting.

The financial plan also would allow the district to spend about $30 million a few years after that without a tax increase. President Ruth said this opportunity gives the board money it can use in the long run to help with new facilities for all school levels.

The board members mentioned the new high school could attract more people to the area and potentially boost economic development.

Steve Bruce, school board vice president, said it would be a perfect size for students academically and still maintain extracurricular success, such as in the sports and arts.

He coined the slogan of the night: “Big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.”

Linthacum concluded by asking people to invest in Jefferson City to help kids with quality education.

“Your public school system is the foundation for any community,” he said.

 

More News

Grid
List

Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:27:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Continuous News

The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:05:01 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Four Columbia College Athletes earn AMC Player of the Week Awards
Four Columbia College Athletes earn AMC Player of the Week Awards
COLUMBIA- The American Midwest Conference announced Player of the week awards for four Cougar athletes. Andrew Warner was named... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Sports

Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Top Stories

United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:53:49 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 4:46:34 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 61°
4pm 64°
5pm 65°
6pm 63°