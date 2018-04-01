Jeff City Lawyer Caught Bringing Drugs into Jail

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department told KOMU 8 News deputies arrested a Jefferson City Lawyer after catching him with drugs while entering the county jail.

Captain John Wheeler, Chief Deputy with the Sheriff's Department, said an investigation is underway to determine if Thomas R. Robbins was attempting to deliver drugs to an inmate in the Jail. According to Wheeler, deputies caught Robbins with ecstasy.

Deputies took Robbins into custody Saturday. He later posted bond and was released. After his release, the Jefferson City Police Department pulled Robbins over during a traffic storp where he was arrested for posession of methamphetamine.

Authorities took Robbins into custody and returned him to the jail, but a warrant was not issued within 24 hours, so he was released. However, according to Wheeler, an active warrant for his release was issued about four hours after his release. Deputies are currently searching for Robbins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cole County Sheriff's Department.