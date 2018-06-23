Jeff City Restricts Parking

Ed and Pat Grefrath notice more cars parked in yards when new residents move in.

"If you want to do things like that you can move to the country where they don't have ordinances that we have here," Grefrath said.

City officials say it is about doing what is best for the city as a whole.

"The city is trying to find a balance between what is good for everybody. This really a bill that is good for the city as a whole although some people will not be able to do the things they used too," City Attorney Nathan Nickolaus said.

The law contains three exceptions. Residents can accept deliveries, maintain their homes and park on the lawn during emergencies. But, some people say there are additional reasons they park on their lawns, including street crowding and security.

"If I come home from university at 3 o'clock, you cannot park on the street at all basically because that office has a lot of customers so the only spot is right here or behind the house, but we have other neighbors parking there," Jefferson City resident Dar'ya Chermova said.

Despite concerns, the council has made a final decision. Enforcement starts July 1. First time violators will get a warning, followed by fines if the lawn parking continues.