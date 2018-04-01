Jefferson City Adds New Snow Routes

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City updated its snow routes for the first time since 1987.

The new routes will go into effect for Wednesday's snow storm.

These new routes are Boonville Road, Belair Drive, Bald Hill Road, Edgewood Drive, Lorenzo Green Drive, Vieth Drive, Saitnwood Drive, Wildwood Drive and South Country Club Drive.

Cars will not be allowed to park on portions of West Main Street, Madison Street south of Dunklin Street, East McCarthy Street east of Lafayette Street and Stadium Drive between Jefferson Street and Southwest Boulevard during a snow emergency.