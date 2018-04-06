Jefferson City Animal Shelter Hosts Adopt-A-Thon

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Animal Shleter held an Adopt-A-Thon event for cats of all ages for only ten dollars.

Interim shelter director, Corey McCann, said due to "Kitten Season," they have had a large amount of kittens and say an event like this will hopefully give the animals a new home.

"In the shelter world, there is kitten season," McCann said. "So once spring time and summer comes on, we get a whole lot of kittens every day and cat adoption fills up fast."

Culvers Frozen Custard also donated ice cream for the ice cream social to hopefully attract more attention and for people interested in the pets.

McCann said the shelter had twenty-one adoptions within the first hour and a half, and overall today was a great success.