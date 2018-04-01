Jefferson City Bank Taken Over by FDIC

JEFFERSON CITY - A Mid-Missouri bank has joined the 132 banks seized by the FDIC this year.

Yesterday, the FDIC took control of the Jefferson City-based "Premier Bank." They are now open as a part of Columbia-based "Providence Bank."

Sunday night's 8 On Your Money report will look at the take-over in more detail.

