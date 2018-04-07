Jefferson City Barge Tour Fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY - The Discover Jefferson City Foundation along with the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted a fundraiser Thursday on the Missouri River.

The fundraiser brought in people from around Jefferson City to take a sunset tour of the Missouri River on a barge ship.

The ride began at the Noren River Access on the Missouri River.

This event raised money for the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau with hopes of future tours of the river and other sites around the city.

170 guests purchased tickets for the ride at $100 a ticket.

Residents of Jefferson City enjoyed the idea of learning more about the city they live in.

"Well I think the idea is wonderful. I think Jefferson City should do this more often," said Jefferson City Resident, Dinah Scearce.

The sunset tour itself lasts two hours.