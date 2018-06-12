Jefferson City boy injured after running bicycle into car

JEFFERSON CITY - A 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after running into a car on his bike.

The Jefferson City Police Department said a witness told authorities the boy was riding his bike on Walsh Street when he ran into a car on East Dunklin Street at the intersection.

The officer on scene learned the boy did not stop at a stop sign on Walsh Street before riding onto Dunklin Street.

The boy was injured and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was not injured, and there was only minor damage to his car's passenger side doors.