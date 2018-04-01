Jefferson City Burn Ban Still Smoldering

So, Koon supports the burn ban. But, other residents are starting a petition to put it on the ballot for a public vote.

Melva Fast, assistant to the city administrator, responded, "There were several public hearings and the issue, the ordinance that was passed, was a compromise issue."

Susan Lewis opposes the ban.

"I feel like that, if there's actually a problem with trash burning, then those people should be adressed," she said.

In 1992, residents petitioned and overturned a similar law.

"So, I felt that the citizens had spoken on the issue, and I thought that the citizens ought to have the opportunity to do that again," said Hal Hebert.

City officials still need to review the petition, which needs about 1,600 signatures to be on the ballot.