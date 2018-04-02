Jefferson City Business Groups Oppose Proposition A

JEFFERSON CITY - Three business groups are joining Citizens for Responsible Progress in their opposition to Proposition A. Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors, and Civic Progress are all asking residents to vote, "no" on the proposition.

Chamber of Commerce's Mike Bates said there are three reasons business groups want to keep the current trash collecting plan, "One, it makes us a cleaner community. Two, it extends the life of our landfill, and three, it eliminates some of the problems that the business community was experiencing with illegally dumping in dumpsters."

Residents in Jefferson City will vote on Proposition A next Tuesday. If passed, Allied Waste will no longer be the city's sole trash collector. Those who proposed the proposition say they want to see other companies compete with Allied Waste, to bring down rates.

Jefferson City is currently under contract with Allied Waste.

For exact ballot language, please see a copy of the official ballot below.

Copy of Cole County April 5 2011 Ballot