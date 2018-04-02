Jefferson City bypass down to one lane

JEFFERSON CITY - Drivers in Jefferson may may want to reconsider their daily routes this week. The westbound bypass of the Lafayette Street interchange project will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crews will be working to pave the westbound lane of the new Route 50 bridge. The bypass is temporarily directing traffic on Route 50 down the new Lafayette Street on and off ramps while the new bridge at Lafayette street is being built.

The construction is part of a two-year, $20 million project. The project includes building a new interchange at Route 50 and Lafayette Street. A lane will also be added in each direction on the Whitton Expressway from Monroe Street to Lafayette Street and from Lafayette to Clark Avenue.

The project also includes improvements for six other area bridges. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2016.