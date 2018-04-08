Jefferson City Celebrates "Teddy Bear Tuesday"

JEFFERSON CITY - Singer/songwriter B.J. Davis will once again be working with the Salvation Army in an effort to collect teddy bears for the Army's Angel Tree program. Davis will perform 7 mini-concerts in 12 hours across Jefferson City, the locations and times are as follows:

7:00 am - 8:30 am

Panera Bread

2226 Missouri Boulevard

9:00 am - 10:00 am

River City Florist

212 Madison St.

10:30 am - 11:30 am

Missouri Valley Mercantile

2436 Missouri Blvd.

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Hy-Vee

3721 W. Truman Blvd.

2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Petco

3535 Missouri Blvd./Suite 111

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Schnucks

1801 Missouri Blvd.

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

JC Penney

Capital Mall