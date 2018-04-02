Jefferson City Cemetery Offers Nighttime Tour

JEFFERSON CITY - Riverview Cemetery offered a unique opportunity to get in touch with the past by offering a Twilight Tour Wednesday night.

Cemetery manager Samantha Renner, who dressed in Victorian Era attire, led groups through the tombstones while sharing historic information. The tour highlighted the historical architecture of the various head stones in the cemetery.

Organizers and tour guides hoped to share the historical significance of the site in a fun way.

"This is really just a museum without walls, and there is so much here we can learn. We have 100 years worth of history," said Renner.

Renner estimated that 50 people turned out for the event.