Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce Remains Active in Community
JEFFERSON CITY - An official from the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday its membership numbers have seen a slight decline. Despite the lower numbers, she said the chamber is trying to keep a strong presence in the community by maintaining a high level of activity.
The chamber's numbers usually hover above the 1,000 business mark, but it has seen the numbers drop into the mid-900s this year. Even though the numbers are lower, the chamber's activity in the community has remained strong.
The chamber's online calendar is filled with ribbon cuttings for new businesses, anniversaries for older ones and other special events. This morning marked the eighth chamber ribbon cutting in the past month.
Even though membership numbers are down, some business owners believe Jefferson City is still a good place to start a business.
"These smaller businesses are what make smaller communities like Jeff City survive," said Director's Cut Salon owner Jamie Kennison.
"You're basically not only getting all of the residents and patrons inside Jefferson City," said Brew House Coffee's Adam Addison. "But you also get the surrounding towns, so, yeah, I think it's a great place to start."
Kennison also said her loyal client base has really helped her business. Addison said he's noticed that loyalty at Brew House, as well.
"We're only three months old, but already we're getting the 'See someone come in, know what their order is before they get to the counter.'"
The Chamber of Commerce is a member organization, so businesses have the option to join or not join. As a result, officials noted the decline in membership doesn't necessarily correlate with business activity throughout Jefferson City.
