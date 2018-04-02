Jefferson City Conference Center Proposal Vacated

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City City Council struck down further discussion of building a new conference center during Monday night's meeting.

Council members voted 9-1 to dismiss plans from two different developers that they approved in November.

One proposal came from Ehrhardt Hotel Group, which would have been built in the downtown area. The plan called for $28.8 million to build a center 45,000 square feet in size.

Farmers Holding Company held the other bid. That consisted of a 61,000 square-foot center that would cost around $28 million.

Council members debated the issues of moving forward with the plan for the first 90 minutes of Monday's meeting.

Issued raised included the total cost to city, parking logistics, and allocation of the city's revenue from a lodging tax increase approved three years ago.

(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the vote tally and timing of the meeting).