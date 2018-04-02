Jefferson City considers expansion to include 16 additional households

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City City Council heard a measure on Monday that would incorporate 16 more households into the Jefferson City city limits.



The 16 properties in question are a part of the Meadows by the Club subdivision. These homes are currently considered county territory, not Jefferson City.



Janice McMillan, Director of Planning and Protective Services, said these homeowners see benefits to being a part of the city.



"Most of the comments we've heard are they want to take advantage of the cities more favorable solid waste rates, where they can have curbside recycling and solid waste service for $14.65 versus more than $25 a month," she said.

She also said sewer rates are cheaper within the city limits.



If approved, the annexation will become official on January 1, 2017.



This is a voluntary annexation, which means members of the community asked to be a part of the city.



This is different than the forced annexation of the neighborhood, which was on the city's ballot in 2012. The 2012 initiative included these 16 households as a part of a much larger area. Jefferson City voters did not allow this initiative to pass.



The cost of allowing these properties is about $11,000 in total, which council member Glen Costales said is not much of the city's budget.



There are 6 properties in the Meadows by the Club subdivision that will not be annexed into the city. All the properties annexed in must be contiguous with the current city boundaries.



Both McMillan and Costales seemed pleased the members of the neighborhood used the power to become a part of the city.