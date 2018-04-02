Jefferson City Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Resigns

JEFFERSON CITY - The executive director of the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Monday that he has resigned.

According to the bureau, Steve Picker will pursue a new career path in Florida effective September 17, 2012 after working for Jefferson City for more than nine years and serving as executive director for six.

Picker led numerous changes and improvements during his time at the bureau including the creation of the Discover Jefferson City Foundation and establishing tours of the Missouri State Penitentiary.

The Convention & News Bureau Board of Directors will begin the search for Picker's replacement soon. Until a new Executive Director is chosen, a transition committee will commit to the daily operations of the bureau.