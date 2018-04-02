Jefferson City Council Discussed Noise Ordinance

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council decided Monday to put the noise ordinance on the formal calender, where it will further discuss it.

There was a strong debate from residents who were both for and against it.

A major complaint discussed was what areas are considered residential and commercial areas. "Here in Jefferson City, there are a lot of areas that have commercial property and then they have residences around it and some of those residences are zoned commercial, as well. So, it's a difficult situation," said Jefferson City resident Audrey Smollen.

The new noise ordinance would require all businesses to stay below 85 decibels between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., businesses would have to stay below 80 decibels. For residential areas, the noise level would have to be below 60 decibels between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., it would have to be below 55 decibels.

Currently, it is up to the law enforcement to regulate what is too loud. The Jefferson City Police Chief said that the ordinance contained many unanswered questions and would be difficult to enforce.

When the city council members look at the ordinance again, a majority has to be in favor and the mayor needs to sign it.

