Jefferson City Council to Discuss Noise Ordinance

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council will hold a public hearing about a controversial noise ordinance Monday night. That ordinance would put specific limits on the amount of noise in certain areas.

City officials said the current noise ordinance is out of date. "The existing ordinance is out of date and antiquated, it describes sounds that in violation of the ordinance instead of actually having something measurable," said Jefferson City public works director Roger Schwartze.

The proposed ordinance would set the limit for noise in commercial areas at 85 decibels and 60 decibels in residential areas. The noise limits will be lowered five decibels after 10 PM. Schartze said the city measured decibel levels around Jefferson City to find customized limits for the area.

Citizens who oppose the ordinance said the limits were too low and will end up hurting locals, especially street performers. The ordinance will have exemptions for construction sites.

The Jefferson City Council will also hold a public hearing about parking on Algoa Road and on Flora Drive at Monday nights meeting.