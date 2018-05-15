Jefferson City courthouse worker charged with illegally selling firearms to felon

SPRINGFIELD - A Jefferson City courthouse worker has been charged with illegally selling 11 firearms to a convicted felon.

40-year-old Victor Nahum Vargas is employed as the custodial supervisor at the Christopher S. Bond Courthouse in Jefferson City.

According to a filed affidavit, a confidential source who is a convicted felon contacted Vargas by phone multiple times from April 24 to April 25. During the recorded conversations, Vargas allegedly agreed to sell the source 10 firearms for $7,500. The affidavit also states that Vargas was aware the source was a convicted felon.

On April 30, the confidential source contacted Vargas to purchase another firearm. Vargas allegedly agreed to sell the source 11 firearms for $8,100.

Police officers conducted surveillance on a firearms dealer in Jefferson City and observed Vargas carry two boxes of firearms from the store, put them in his car and take them to his residence.

Vargas met with the confidential source on May 11. Vargas was arrested immediately after the transaction. The 11 firearms were handed over to police custody, along with an additional handgun and ammunition found in Vargas' car.

Vargas remains in federal custody until his hearing.