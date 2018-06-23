Jefferson City Crews Brace for Snow Storm

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's Department of Public Works is gearing up for the impending snow storm expected to slam mid-Missouri Sunday.

Britt Smith, the department's director of operations, said the roads are already pre-treated and all of the trucks have been inspected, but crews will not hit the roads until early Sunday morning depending on road conditions.

23 vehicles, 27 employees and 1500 tons of salt are ready to tackle 250-miles of road over the next few days. Smith said crews will still need the public's help in ensuring they can clear the roads.

"Tomorrow's going to be a good day to not be doing a lot of moving around," Smith said, "Give us a chance to get the roads clear, we're going to do the very best we can to get those roads as safe as possible. And of course, we're going to start with those major routes first. So, if you're living on the end of a cul-de-sac, you may not see us too soon, but we're going to be there as quickly as we can."

Plow truck drivers are awaiting 16-20 hour shifts over the next few days, but crews have had quite a bit of practice working long hours this winter.

Smith said this will be the 13th snow storm crews tackle this winter. He added that is the most he's seen in a single season in at least ten years.