Jefferson City Election Filing Period Starts Today

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people showed up this morning to file papers to run for office. Monday marks the first day for candidates to file for the offices of mayor, municipal judge, city prosecutor and five city council seats.



Jefferson City Communications Manager Michelle Gleda says there is certain information candidates must have in order to file for one of the offices. "Basically what it comes down to is that you need to get candidacy endorsements,"says Gleda, "Once they get those endorsements then they can go to the city clerk and file the proper paperwork."These endorsements are then verified by the city clerk before the candidate can file for a position.



The filing period is open through November 23 for those wishing to file for one of the Jefferson City offices. The election will be April 5, 2011.





