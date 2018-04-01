Jefferson City Featured on American Pickers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) will be featured on American Pickers on Oct. 30.

American Pickers is a popular television series that follows two antique and collectible buyers across the Midwest. In late July the duo made a trip to the MSP and other spots around Jefferson City.

The American Pickers film crew was one of the last to capture footage of the inside the historic MSP that's now closed for the rest of 2013. The property and everything inside is owned by the state of Missouri.