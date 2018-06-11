Jefferson City Fire Department responds to shed fire

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a shed fire at the 100 block of West Circle Drive.

The fire department units arrived to find a detached shed on fire, and the fire was spreading to the nearby house. All residents had exited the house prior to the Department’s arrival.

Units quickly extinguished the fire in the shed and kept the fire from extending into the nearby house, which sustained minimal damage. However, the shed was a total loss.

Units remained on the scene for 2 and a half hours to investigate the fire and make sure the building was extinguished. Four fire apparatus and a chief officer responded to the scene.

The occupants were able to remain in the home.

The fire remains under investigation.