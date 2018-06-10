Jefferson City firefighters respond to three structure fires

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to three structure fires Saturday, one of the fires was believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

No one was hurt in either of the three fires, but firefighters reported some damage to buildings.

At 4:29 p.m., JCFD was dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment at 1017 Dulle St. Firefighters noticed smoke on arrival along with woman and a child who had evacuated the apartment. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, according to a JCFD news release.

The apartment's kitchen sustained fire damage and the entire apartment sustained smoke and heat damage. Firefighters said unattended cooking caused the fire.

At 6:43 p.m., JCFD was dispatched to a structure fire at an apartment at 505 Ellis Blvd. Crews noticed smoke on arrival and the apartment's occupant had evacuated. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

Firefighters said the Ellis Boulevard apartment also sustained fire damage in the kitchen as well as smoke and heat damage throughout the apartment. As with the Dulle Street apartment fire, firefighters said unattended cooking was its cause.

At 8:31 p.m., firefighters received reports of a structure fire, caused by a lightning strike, at 3621 Gettysburg Place. Fire crews observed a light odor of smoke in the structure and signs of fire damage to the electrical system of the home.

Upon further investigation, firefighters noticed signs of lightning damage to a tree in the front yard and damage to the yard sprinkler control system and the house's breaker box.

JCFD said an electrician responded to the scene to ensure safe conditions. The home had minimal damage, which firefighters credit to quick action by the residents and a thorough investigation.

JCFD reminded residents to never leave cooking unattended and to have a fire extinguisher in their kitchens, as well as to have a working smoke detector in every room of their houses.

