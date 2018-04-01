Jefferson City Gas Station Robbed

JEFFERSON CITY- Police responded to a robbery at the Conoco gas station at the corner of Georgia Street and Missouri Boulevard around 11 Friday morning. It occurred inside the Beeline Snack Shop. Clerk Johnathon Cook said a woman entered the store and demanded money but didn't threaten him or show a weapon. The woman requested Cook put the money in a Wal-Mart bag that she brought, but got impatient and grabbed the money out of his hands.

Cook described the suspect as a white female wearing a red sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves and blue jogging pants.

Pam Cafourek, a manager at the station, said that a robbery hasn't occurred at this station in a very long time and she is just glad that no one was hurt.