Jefferson City honors fallen Missouri law enforcement officers

JEFFERSON CITY - Several groups held a candlelight vigil on Friday to add names to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the capitol.

The Jefferson City Police Department, members of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors, and several other local groups put on the vigil.

Annette Jansen, president of Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors, said the vigil provides an additional level of support for those who lose a family member or friend who worked in law enforcement.

"It's really important for our new survivors that are coming in. It's the first time that they feel connected with another group of family. Besides their own personal family, it's now the blue family," said Jansen.

Jansen got involved with COPS after her husband died in the line of duty in 2008 working as a St. Charles police officer.

She said the vigil is also important to let families know their loved ones have not been forgotten.

One name added this year, Deputy Culver from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, died in the line of duty in 1917.

Jansen said COPS has people who work to research line of duty deaths that have not been reported.

Mark Edwards, president of the Jefferson City Fraternal Order of Police, has been involved with the vigil for 27 years since he began working at the Jefferson City Police Department.

He said it is nice to be able to see the families each year when they come back to visit the memorial.

"You establish a friendship with them. You find out about their kids, you find out when they're graduating, you find out about weddings," Edwards said. "Bottom line is the family needs support."

The groups will also host a memorial service Saturday at 10 a.m.