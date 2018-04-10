Jefferson City hosts 76th annual Christmas parade

JEFFERSON CITY - The city packed West High Street with holiday cheer as it hosted its 76th annual Christmas parade.

The road was packed and lined with families from all around mid-Missouri. Floats from various organizations, local businesses and marching bands made their way through the state's capitol.

Ann Rapp and her husband have lived in Jefferson City since 1988. Rapp said she and her husband come to the parade every year. Rapp said the parade brings the city together.

"I really like the fact that this is family oriented," Rapp said. "I really like to come out and see the pride people have in Jefferson City."

Erin Mayhan came out to the parade with her three-year-old son, Levi. She said her husband works with Helias' band, which marched in the parade. She said her favorite part is the atmosphere.

"Obviously, there's a lot of kids out looking for candy," Mayhan said. "It's the dancing, the music and it's getting everyone in the holiday spirit."

Levi Mayhan said his favorite part of the parade was seeing Santa.