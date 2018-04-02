Jefferson City hosts annual Labor Day parade

JEFFERSON CITY - The city hosted its annual Labor Day Parade and Jazzfest on Saturday.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. and featured a variety of floats. Participants included local businesses like Ameren and the Fulton High School marching band. Parade-goers filled the streets, snatching up candy and cheering for truck drivers to honk their horns.

Resident Scott Elwood was glad he got to experience his first parade in a few years after returning from active military duty with the U.S. Army.

"A lot of nice parades and the police did a wonderful job in leading off this, so it was really fun," said Elwood.

Art lovers had the opportunity at 1 p.m. to design a piece of sidewalk chalk art. There was no registration fee and all levels of artistic ability were welcome. The competition ran from 1 - 5 p.m.

Jazzfest kicked off at 1:30 p.m. The artist lineup for the event featured University of Missouri Concert Jazz Band, Adorne, Marbin, Max Grooze and the Tom Andes Quarter. Jazzfest has been a local festival since 1992. Admission is free. The festival is set to end at 8 p.m.